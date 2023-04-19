Chatham County Council on Disability Issues (SCCDI) Meeting To Be Held

The next Savannah Chatham County Council on Disability Issues (SCCDI) will meet virtually on Monday April 24, 2023 from 2:00- 3:30PM.

Our guest speaker will be Wayne Dawson, Executive Director of the Savannah Chatham County Fair Housing Council, Inc. This meeting is free and open to the public and SCCDI encourages Chatham County residents with a disability to attend and lend their voice and perspective to make the City of Savannah and Chatham County a better place for those living with a disability. A separate invitation including the Zoom link was distributed earlier.

Please contact Wayne Dawson at SavChatDisability@gmail.com if you would like to be added to the meeting list to access the online and call in details. ASL interpreter provided upon request and availability.