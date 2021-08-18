Chatham County Commissioner Partners With District Coalition for Fan Give Away

Tanya Milton, 5th District Chatham County Commissioner partnered with the 5th District Coalition to distribute donated fans to our senior neighbors who are in need. During this heat wave, which is anticipated to last through August and into September, a need was discovered and “we are honored to fill that need” said

Milton. Members of the 5th District Coalition identified residents within their prospective neighborhoods and delivered to those residents last weekend. Fan donations were accepted from community leaders throughout the 5th District. The distribution was held Saturday, August 14th at 3:00 p.m. Neighborhood leaders in attendance

including Rev. Dr. Betty Jones, Feiler Park; Monticello Stewart, Tatemville; Dr. Patricia Harris, Coalition Leader, and Queen Reeves of Summerside neighborhood.

Thank you to everyone who contributed and delivered. Special thanks to Bill and Virginia Maynor.