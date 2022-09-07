Chatham County Board of Registrars Approves Sunday Early Voting

Chatham County Board of Registrars held a meeting with several community leaders last Wednesday for the purpose of determining Sunday early voting dates, times and locations. Early voting is mandated by the state, but Sunday early voting has to be voted on. The vote was unanimous. There will be two Sundays allowed for early voting.

Voting privileges in Chatham County are limited for many voters. Most voters work through the week and are unable to stand in long lines. Therefore Saturday and Sunday early voting is crucial for many.

Before the meeting was adjourned, there was a public discussion with community leaders and the Board of Registrars that gave them the opportunity to state their concerns and ask questions. During this discussion the audience thanked the Board for their decision to allow Sunday voting.

The chairman, Colin McRae was in attendance as well as board members Wanda Andrews, William L. Norse, Katherine A. Durso, and Debra Geiger. The top responsibilities of the organization include registration for voters and maintaining a list of registered voters. During this meeting, the public was able to see how Chatham County Board of Registrars listens to their citizens and work together for resolutions

This voting season, the residents of Chatham County will be able to vote early beginning October

17th through November 4th. Early Voting at the Eisenhower location will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9am-5p.m, The Eisenhower location will open for Sunday voting October 23 and 30th, 11 a.m – 5 p.m. The Savannah Civic Center will open for voting Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday October 30, 9a.m. through 5p.m.

FOR EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE VISIT

https://bit.ly/3qgxehc