Chatham County Board of Elections Announces Temporary Voting Polls

The Chatham County Board of Elections would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the following entities for their help and accommodation in providing the use of their facilities as polling places for the June 9, 2020 and August 11, 2020 elections: Savannah-Chatham County
Public School System and the Board of Education
Chatham Emergency
Services
Pooler Recreation
Department
City of Savannah
Compassion Christian
Church
Christ Memorial Baptist
Church
Temple Mickve Israel St. Luke UMC will vote at:
Compassion Christian
Church 9150 Old Montgomery Rd,
Savannah, GA
For June 9, 2020 only
Rose of Sharon will vote at: Temple Mickve Israel
20 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA 31401
Skidaway Island Methodist will vote at Station 11 1615 Ft. Argyle Rd
Elks Lodge will vote at: Station 1 10703 White Bluff Rd
Jonesville Baptist will vote at: Tatumville Community Center 333 Coleman St, Savannah, GA
Savannah Commons will vote at: Christ Memorial Baptist Church 1023 Dutchtown Rd, Savannah, GA
Georgetown Elementary will vote at: Station 3 2009 Grove Point Rd, Savannah, GA
Pooler Church
And Legacy at Savannah Quarters will vote at: Pooler
Recreation Center
Gymnasium
(New location) 900 S.
Rogers St., Pooler GA
Russell Bridges
Elections Supervisor
Oaks at Pooler 125 Southern Junction Blvd
#800, Pooler, GA