Chatham County Board of Elections Announces Temporary Voting Polls

The Chatham County Board of Elections would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the following entities for their help and accommodation in providing the use of their facilities as polling places for the June 9, 2020 and August 11, 2020 elections: Savannah-Chatham County

Public School System and the Board of Education

Chatham Emergency

Services

Pooler Recreation

Department

City of Savannah

Compassion Christian

Church

Christ Memorial Baptist

Church

Temple Mickve Israel St. Luke UMC will vote at:

Compassion Christian

Church 9150 Old Montgomery Rd,

Savannah, GA

For June 9, 2020 only

Rose of Sharon will vote at: Temple Mickve Israel

20 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA 31401

Skidaway Island Methodist will vote at Station 11 1615 Ft. Argyle Rd

Elks Lodge will vote at: Station 1 10703 White Bluff Rd

Jonesville Baptist will vote at: Tatumville Community Center 333 Coleman St, Savannah, GA

Savannah Commons will vote at: Christ Memorial Baptist Church 1023 Dutchtown Rd, Savannah, GA

Georgetown Elementary will vote at: Station 3 2009 Grove Point Rd, Savannah, GA

Pooler Church

And Legacy at Savannah Quarters will vote at: Pooler

Recreation Center

Gymnasium

(New location) 900 S.

Rogers St., Pooler GA

Russell Bridges

Elections Supervisor

Oaks at Pooler 125 Southern Junction Blvd

#800, Pooler, GA