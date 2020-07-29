Chatham Co. Health Dept. Expands Hours at COVID-19 Testing Site

Beginning Monday, July 27th, the Chatham County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Savannah Civic Center will be open later each weekday. Every Monday through Friday, free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Testing will also be offered on alternating Saturdays from 8:30- 11:30 a.m. In August, the site will be open Saturday, August 1st and Saturday, August 22nd.

“We’ve been working to hire and train more staff so we can meet the testing needs of our community,” says Tammi Brown, Nurse Manager of the Chatham County Health Department. “Also, having our drive-through testing inside the Civic Center offers us protection from the heat and weather. With our additional staff and this ideal location, we can stay open longer each weekday.” The site will continue to accommodate up to 100 walkup tests each day for individuals without access to a car. From 8-8:30 a.m., walkers can form a line on the Montgomery Street side of the Civic Center. Individuals MUST wear face coverings and MUST follow the markers to stay 6 feet from others in line. Walk-up testing will begin at 8:30 a.m. Drive-through testing will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment is needed. For more information about testing in Chatham County, visit gachd.org/covidtestsav/. For more information about testing in other areas of the Coastal Health District, please visit gachd. og/covidtest/.