Center Parc Returns As Sponsor of Greenbriar’s Holiday Gift Wrap Fundraiser

Center Parc Credit Union returns to sponsor the Greenbriar Children’s Center annual Gift Wrap Center starting December 10 at Oglethorpe Mall this upcoming holiday season. The gift-wrapping service is the largest fundraiser of the year for Greenbriar, which offers an emergency shelter for children, along with early childhood education and family preservation and support services.

The gift wrap service will be staged at Oglethorpe Mall,7804 Abercorn St., historically a gift shopping hub for the holiday season. Shoppers can not only get their purchases beautifully and conveniently wrapped at the event, but also can enjoy knowing that their donations benefit essential services for some of the Coastal Empire’s most vulnerable children.

The Gift Wrap Center will be open through the holidays.

“We are delighted to continue our support for Greenbriar’s holiday gift wrapping service, “ said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “It’s a win-win situation; shoppers who are pressed for time or who are all thumbs when it comes to wrapping packages, get their gifts beautifully wrapped, and Greenbriar gets additional resources to continue their unique services. We are a community minded credit union and believe Greenbriar’s awesome programming aligns with our mission of helping members to flourish.

Greenbriar’s emergency shelter provides a safe haven for children in their emergency shelter ages 11 to 17 years of age who are victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment. It is one of only two such shelters in the entire Coastal Empire. But Greenbriar also provides other services, including two early childhood learning centers to provide high quality, affordable and accredited services to preschoolers from low-income families. It also offers free family and individual counseling services to families in crisis through its Family Preservation Program & Support Services.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Center Parc Credit Union once again, “ said Gena P. Taylor, executive director of Greenbriar. “We deeply appreciate their support of our mission to help children and families in need locally.” More information on Greenbriar can be found at www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.