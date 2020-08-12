Center Parc Credit Union Hires Donna Williams As Community Liaison

Center Parc Credit Union has named Donna Williams as the community development liaison for its three new branches in Savannah and Pooler. Two will open in September followed by a third in 2021.

“During these unprecedented times, Center Parc Credit Union is committed to supporting community, consumers and members through accessibility, sponsorship, savings, financial literacy and mobile banking opportunities,” Williams said.

She said Center Parc Credit Union’s mission, to help its members achieve financial success by providing exceptional products and services, aligned with her personal values of people helping people. “One of my favorite quotes is from Maya Angelou: ‘If you get, give. If you learn, teach.’ That helps me to ensure I remain humble and of service to others both professionally and personally.”

Williams has more than 20 years of experience in strategic business development, leadership, marketing, organizational development and training. She is the founder and CEO of S2S Facts, Inc., a 501C(3) non-profit designed to unite girls and women by bridging the gap through diversity, friendship, empowerment and community engagement.

Most recently, she worked as the strategic marketing and development director for Healthy Blue of South Carolina Blue Choice Health Plan.

Williams graduated from Savannah State University and earned a master’s degree from Webster University. She is a member of the Junior League of Savannah, Society of Human Resources Management, Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church and Savannah Toastmasters Professional Speakers.