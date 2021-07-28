Center Parc Credit Union Announces 17 Local Partners for Construction of New Flagship Financial Center

Center Parc Credit Union has announced their collaboration with 17 local partners for the construction of their new flagship financial center. The 17 local partners will include subcontractors in the areas of design, building, painting, plumbing, and electrical.

The subcontractors are: Whitaker Laboratory, River City Constructors, James Steel Erectors, IBP Savannah, Southern Roof & Woodcare, Savannah Architectural Supply, All American Glass Co., Coastal Interior Construction, Phillips Flooring Center, Dan J. Sheehan Co., Guy Boyd Plumbing, Bolton Air, Coastal Electric, Sitework Construction, Neal Landscape & Irrigation, Atlantic Star LLC, and Maupin Engineering.

Center Parc Credit Union specifically selected local subcontractors to assist with the construction of the branch as part of the financial institution’s mission to support the citizens of Savannah and the surrounding areas beyond providing financial services.

“Working with local subcontractors and companies allows Center Parc to continue to show our support for the greater Savannah area,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “Center Parc is dedicated to engaging the community in many different ways and supporting community efforts.”

The $5 million, 6,200-square-foot project will be located in an outparcel of a Berwick shopping center at 5698 Ogeechee Road in Savannah and will also include a small outdoor garden—a reminder of the credit union’s commitment to community gardens as a way to help members achieve both financial and physical wellness.

The flagship branch will be Center Parc Credit Union’s third location in Chatham County and will be a full-service “financial center” offering financial assistance and day-to-day transactions. The building will also have a community room that will be available to local organizations. Center Parc also has two more locations in Atlanta and is part of the CO-OP Shared Branch network, which gives members access to 5,000 credit union branches nationwide. The credit union also provides members four surcharge fee transactions per month at more than 70,000 locations in the U.S.

The branch’s staff will all be local to Savannah and the surrounding areas. Groundbreaking is expected to take place this September.