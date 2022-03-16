Center Parc Credit Union Announces $1000 Youth Scholarships Available

High school seniors are invited to apply for the 2022 Youth Member Development Scholarship Award being presented by Center Parc Credit Union. The financial organization will present two $1,000 scholarships to students who are entering college or vocational school this year.

Deadline for submitting a completed application packet with supporting documents is March 31, 2022. To access the packet and full information about the application process, visit bit.ly/3KvZOmM

High school seniors can apply as soon as they join Center Parc Credit Union. To get started, open a Primary Savings (Share) Account with a deposit of $5 or more.

“Center Parc Credit Union is devoted to the community and offers a better path towards financial well-being. This scholarship will help students off-set college expenses,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union.

“We believe young people need experience with their own accounts as they set off for post-secondary education, and Center Parc is very proud of its role in helping young people launch their financial lives via membership in our supportive and community-oriented credit union. They can also conduct their financial services through our shared branches,” said Williams.

Membership is open to a wide range of people. Criteria that would cover high school seniors include anyone who lives or works in Chatham, Bryan or Effingham counties, as well as the counties of Bibb, Dekalb, Floyd, Fulton or Muscogee.

The application process includes transcripts, letters of recommendation and a 300- to 500-word essay on “What advice or other resources have helped you (or do you wish you had received) with sound money management on your path toward a successful future?”

Winners will be announced by June 1 and the recipients will see their funds deposited in their Center Parc account by July 31.