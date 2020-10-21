Center Parc Credit Cuts Ribbon For New Savannah Area Branches

Center Parc Credit Union held ribbon-cutting ceremonies for its first two Savannah area branches on October 13 at the Pooler Walmart, 160 Pooler Parkway; and on October 14 at the Savannah Walmart, 6000 Ogeechee Road. Center Parc is a division of APCU, the oldest credit union in the State of Georgia.

"Walmart has built its reputation on providing value to consumers, and as a result, draws millions of shoppers each year," said Chuck Head, CEO. "By having branches inside Walmart stores, Center Parc will be able to help these individuals navigate their financial lives at a time and place that is convenient to them."

Center Parc’s expansion into the Savannah area, which also will include a new flagship location planned for 2021, will impact the local economy in several ways, including new jobs and investment in local businesses.

“Center Parc is committed to supporting the citizens of Savannah and the surrounding areas,” Head said. “We are further committed to supporting the small businesses that drive our economy and will endeavor to meet the needs of our branches through locally sourced goods and services.”

Both branches are now open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Membership in Center Parc Credit Union is open to anyone who works or lives in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties, as well as their family members.

Each branch is located at the front of the store, near customer service, providing easy access. Services offered include checking with a long list of member benefits; affordable auto, mortgage and consumer loans, including VA mortgages; a fee-free, rewards-generating credit card; certificates of deposit that pay exceptional rates; money market accounts and other savings options. The member-owned cooperative also provides online and mobile banking, including mobile check deposit and bill-pay, to optimize convenient access.

“As a credit union cooperative owned by its members instead of shareholders, Center Parc is motivated by a passion to serve and improve people’s lives, not making a profit,” said Head. “This allows us the ability to offer better rates and lower fees than for-profit banks.”