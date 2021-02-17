Center for Africana Studies to Celebrate Black History Month

The Georgia Southern University Center for Africana Studies is hosting “Go Back and Fetch It! African Folktales Traditions, Meanings, and Relevance,” featuring Gullah Geechee storyteller and Armstrong alumna Lillian Grant-Baptiste (’13). The event is in celebration of Black History Month and will take place over Zoom on Feb. 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Maxine Bryant, Ph.D., assistant director of the Center for Africana Studies, said the goal for the event is for people to realize the value of African American folktales and their use as a tool of resistance, preservation and reconciliation. She said attendees will also learn about Gullah Geechee culture, which is prominent in the coastal region of Georgia.

“These folktales are stories of strength from the African Diaspora,” Bryant said. “The stories and folktales give the Gullah people strength, and reaffirms the fact that African Americans come from strong, resilient people. They represent the fact that the journey of the ancestors was worthwhile and because of their journey, African Americans can know that they will survive and even thrive in the midst of current struggles.”

For more information and to register for the event go to bit. ly/2NtL6V8.