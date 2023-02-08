Celebration of Executive Order 12898

The Harambee House is celebrating the 29th Anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 12898. February 11th marks the 29th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s signing of the historic Executive Order 12898 on Environmental Justice “Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations.”

The landmark Order was the first major victory for Environmental Justice (EJ) in the United States, which required that all federal agencies “make achieving environmental justice part of its mission by identifying and addressing, as appropriate, disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects of its programs, policies, and activities on minority populations and low-income populations.”

The issuance of the Order brought attention to the EJ movement and its underlying principle that low-income communities and communities of color bear a disproportionate burden of environmental pollution and its health effects.

Many of these communities continue to lack basic environmental benefits such as a healthy home free of toxins, the availability of healthy foods, and safe and affordable housing.

On this anniversary, we have recognized that, although we’ve made great strides since 1994, the voices of low-income communities and communities of color around the country calling for justice have needed to grow louder and stronger.

Let’s celebrate Building Power to Achieve Justice.