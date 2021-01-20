Celebrating The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A. Philip Randolph Institute partnered with Bishop Thomas Sills and Connors Temple Baptist Church to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a DayConcert in the parking lot across from the church. The event featured local artists, political leaders, community activists and clergy. The vendors included Healthy Savannah, Sistahs2Sisters Inc, The Front Porch and Mitchell’s Advisory Group Insurance Consultants.

Randy’s BBQ prepared the free food for the hundreds of attendees. E. Larry McDuffie served as Master of Ceremony.