Celebrate Savannah’s Inaugural “I Feel Good” Day Dedicated to Mental Health on September 30th

The James Brown Family Foundation is hosting the inaugural “I Feel Good” about my mental health event on September 30th 11am-2pm, at 3 Points Food Court, 9409 Orchard Street Savannah, GA. “I Feel Good” day is a family friendly event and free to the public.

Dr. Yamma Brown, Vice President of the James Brown Foundation, shared “Mental health issues are on the rise post covid and it’s most prevalent in our youth”. “I Feel Good” day is dedicated to making mental health services accessible and supporting the mental health of Savannah. “I Feel Good” day will include a morning meditation, Zumba led by Sheena Allen of The Firm Savannah and on-site therapists for quick private counseling sessions- including Tatiana Cabral of Mas Paz Counseling. The event will also include nutrition and medication support, Pop’s Grillin food truck, entertainment, vendors and music by DJ Carlito Baby. Supporting sponsors include: Mas Paz Counseling, Coastal Harbor Treatment Center, The Corner Suite, G100 Savannah’s Hip Hop and Throwback station, The Firm Savannah, Fit- ness on Broughton Street and 3 Points Food Court. Dr. Yamma Brown shared “This is a day to be bold about your mental health. Your mental health is a part of your total wellness and this is a day to seek the support you need. Preventive mental health services can save lives and remove the stigma of suffering alone”.