June is National Homeownership Month, which celebrates the value that owning a home brings to families, communities, and neighborhoods across America. By becoming a homeowner, people get a step closer to the American dream. This month also shares the joys of being a homeowner, which can encourage others to achieve the same thing. To celebrate National Homeownership Month, Habitat Savannah is offering two special events that you will not want to miss!
Habitat Groundbreaking
Ceremony
Thursday, June 24, 2021
9:00am-10:00am
144 Darling Street, Savannah, GA 31408
Join us as we break ground for three future Habitat Homeowners! This event is free and open to the public.
Habitat Mortgage Burning
Ceremony
Thursday, June 24, 2021
4:30pm-5:00pm
701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401
Join us as several Habitat homeowners say goodbye to their monthly mortgage payments! This event is free and open to the public.