June is National Homeownership Month, which celebrates the value that owning a home brings to families, communities, and neighborhoods across America. By becoming a homeowner, people get a step closer to the American dream. This month also shares the joys of being a homeowner, which can encourage others to achieve the same thing. To celebrate National Homeownership Month, Habitat Savannah is offering two special events that you will not want to miss!

Habitat Groundbreaking

Ceremony

Thursday, June 24, 2021

9:00am-10:00am

144 Darling Street, Savannah, GA 31408

Join us as we break ground for three future Habitat Homeowners! This event is free and open to the public.

Habitat Mortgage Burning

Ceremony

Thursday, June 24, 2021

4:30pm-5:00pm

701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

Join us as several Habitat homeowners say goodbye to their monthly mortgage payments! This event is free and open to the public.