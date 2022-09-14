CCSO Taking Applications for First Annual Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office proudly offers a countywide Citizens’ Academy. This 12- week informational series is designed to give residents an in-depth look at the daily operations of our agency. Our Sheriff’s Deputies have compiled a fun and educational set of handson demonstrations, live classroom instruction and one-on-one learning experiences designed for students to develop a better understanding of the Sheriff’s Office operation. Community members, community leaders, neighborhood watch leaders, elected officials, or students pursuing a degree in criminal justice will find this course to be an excellent resource. Acceptance of registration upon successful completion of background check.

CCSO is accepting applications for the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, limited to 25 spaces. Application submission deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. Drop off location is main lobby, front desk, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, 1050 Carl Griffin Drive, Savannah, GA 31405. See attached flyer for details and/or visit sheriff.chathamcountyga. gov/Community/ CitizensAcademy for more information.