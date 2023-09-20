CAT Welcomes 16 New Operators With Graduation Ceremony

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is thrilled to announce the addition of 16 new Operators to its dedicated team.

These 2 new Fixed- Route Operators and 14 new Paratransit Operators have made a pledge to provide excellent transit service and to contribute to the continued growth and efficiency of CAT’s services.

CAT held an operator graduation ceremony on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9 a.m.

The graduation was held at CAT Central, located at 900 E. Gwinnett St., Savannah, GA.

Since 2022, CAT has been diligently conducting in-person interviews every Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., to identify and onboard individuals who share the organization’s vision for a seamless and sustainable public transit system in Chatham County.

The addition of these 16 new Operators will undoubtedly bolster CAT’s operational capacity, ensuring that passengers continue to enjoy safe, reliable, and convenient transportation options throughout the region.