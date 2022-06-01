CAT To Thank Riders With Appreciation Month in June

Chatham Area Transit is putting a spotlight on our riders with a monthlong celebration.

During the month of June, CAT will have several family-friendly activities, promotions, and giveaways for Rider Appreciation Month.

To kick off the celebrations, CAT will host “CATCH A CAT FOR FREE” June 3rd – June 6th. That means our fixed-routes and paratransit buses are free during that time.

CAT will also have “WIN IT WEDNESDAYS” June 15, 22, and 29. Customers who take selfies on a CAT vehicle and tag CAT on social media will be entered into a random drawing. Winners will be given swanky swag CAT bags with promotional items included.

On June 30th, CAT will end the month-long celebration with a platform party at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center. Guests will be able to enjoy music and snacks.

CAT is excited to publicly celebrate and thank customers for their continued support.