CAT Reducing Customer Service Evening Hours This Week

Chatham Area Transit is reducing the nightly operating hours for customer service assistance this week.

As a result, customer service will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon.- Fri., rather than shutting down at 8 p.m. At this time, the weekend schedule will remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customer service can be reached during operating hours by calling (912) 233- 5767.

The ticket window also will be open for customer service at the JMR Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon.- Fri. The ticket window is closed on weekends. On Monday, July 20, CAT also implemented a reduced nightly fixed-route and CAT Mobility service schedule in response to low ridership in the evenings, as a result of most businesses and other destinations closing early during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction means that all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit vehicles will cease operations by 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday services will continue operating under the regular schedule. In addition, CAT’s administrative offices at 900 East Gwinnett St. will be closed this week for a deep cleaning after learning Friday that a vendor who worked at the location on July 7 recently tested positive for COVID-19. CAT is not aware of any employee that has tested positive or developed symptoms as a result of this situation, but the cleaning is being performed out of an abundance of caution. For more information and the latest updates, go to catchacat.org or check CAT’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.