CAT Operating on Holiday Schedule on Labor Day

By Savannah Tribune | on September 01, 2021

Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.

The holiday schedule will apply to all fixedroute buses and CAT Mobility will operate until 10 p.m. to mirror the fixed-route schedule. The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on its current schedule from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday schedules for fixed-route service can be found online at https:// www.catchacat.org/ current schedules/. Customer service can also be reached from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling (912) 233-5767.

CAT’s administrative offices will be closed for business, but the ticket window, located at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The transit center is located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Additional Labor Day info: Route 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not be in service.

