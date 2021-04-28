CAT Hires Former City Manager Stephanie Cutter As Chief Financial Officer

Chatham Area Transit officials are pleased to announce the hiring of former Savannah City Manager Stephanie Cutter as CAT’s Chief Financial Officer.

As an established and active member of the Savannah community, Cutter brings a wide range of experience and knowledge to CAT, said interim CAT CEO Valerie Ragland.

“We are fortunate and excited about Mrs. Cutter’s arrival,” Ragland said. “She shares my vision of stabilizing and sustaining the operations of CAT and we look forward to her effectively working with our staff to positively move the organization forward.”

Cutter joins CAT after a 29-year career with the city of Savannah, where she started as a budget analyst before rising through the ranks to become the city manager in 2013. Her professional background includes research and analysis, budgeting, accounting, and program and financial management. Upon her retirement from the city in 2016, Cutter was credited with helping to transition the city out of a challenging period that had resulted in the previous city manager’s resignation.

Cutter has also served the Savannah community by working with numerous boards and non-profit organizations, including the Tremont Temple Preschool Learning Center Board, the Parent University Board of Directors, and the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum Advisory Board.

Cutter’s first day with CAT was April 19. As CFO, Cutter is charged with overseeing CAT’s finance department, delivering a balanced annual budget and ensuring the agency’s financial compliance with state and federal regulations.