CAT Discontinuing Test Stop Along 3 West Chatham Route

By Savannah Tribune | on May 12, 2021

In June, Chatham Area Transit will remove a bus stop meant to serve FedEx Ground and other employers at the Morgan Lakes Industrial Park off the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The decision to remove the stop was made after the stop along the 3 West Chatham route received minimal use during a six-month trial period.

CAT will cease serving the stop on June 7. As a result, the 3 West route will resume operating under the previous operating schedule. The change means that on weekdays the bus will depart and arrive 10 minutes earlier at some locations. Customers are encouraged to check the adjusted schedule online at https:// bit.ly/3tuBLfa

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Willing Hearts Ministry Community Church 7th Anniversary
Jada Evans Named Superintendent’s Student of the Month – April 2021
SCCPSS District Teacher Of The Year Cherie Dennis Named Top Ten Finalist For State Teacher Of The Year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.