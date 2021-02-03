CAT Board Selects Valerie Ragland as Interim CEO

On Friday, January 29, during a special-called meeting of the Chatham Area Transit Board of Directors, the Board voted to appoint Valerie Ragland, 34-year veteran of the transit system, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“With three decades of experience across several key roles, Valerie Ragland epitomizes the mission and values of Chatham Area Transit,” said Deidrick Cody, Chairman of the Board. “She is highly-respected in our community and among our employees. She is committed to building trust through transparency and respect with employees, customers and the community at large.”

The Board maintains that Chatham Area Transit Authority is on an upward trajectory. Since the departure of the CEO, every member of the executive team remains in place, and the transit system has not had to conduct layoffs through nearly a year of a global pandemic.

“Providing the public with transportation options is not just a job, but a mission to serve others in the community,” said Cody. “We’re excited about the institutional knowledge and steadfast leadership that Mrs. Ragland will bring to this new challenge, and we’ll be here to support her every step of the way.

Ragland, who most recently served as Outreach Manager to the system, is a graduate of Savannah State University.