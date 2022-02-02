CAT Announces New Executive Director

The Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously selected Faye DiMassimo as the agency’s new executive director.

DiMassimo brings more than 40 years of experience with federal, regional, and local public entities as well as the private sector in the development, management, and delivery of multimodal transportation programs. She is currently the Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure to Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper and has served as the Interim Director of the Metro Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT).

“We are extremely excited to have Ms. DiMassimo join the CAT Team,” said CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody. “She will bring a wealth of leadership and transportation experience to our already strong staff.”

Prior to Metro Nashville, DiMassimo served with Deloitte Consulting and as the City of Atlanta Renew Atlanta/ TSPLOST General Manager and the Director of the Cobb County Department of Transportation.

Notably, she has been involved in public transportation for much of her career. For example, in Nashville, she oversaw the development of a multi-modal transportation plan. In Atlanta, she worked with MARTA and other public and private partners to create the city’s first Smart Corridor. In Cobb County, among other things, she oversaw Cobb LINC (formerly Cobb County Community Transit).

“Beyond her extensive knowledge of transit, one of the things that really attracted us to Ms. Di- Massimo was her contacts in Georgia and in Washington, DC,” said CAT Board Vice Chairman Helen Stone. “She already knows and has a working relationship with many of the key players.”

“I am thrilled to be selected as CAT’s executive director and to return to where my husband and I have our home,” DiMassimo said. “We all recognize the potential for CAT in our community and the needs it serves in getting people to the places they need and want to go. It will be my honor to lead this team to our bright future.”

DiMassimo has a bachelor’s degree in public administration, and master’s degrees in community planning and public administration from Auburn University. Additionally, she is a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners (FAICP) and has participated in numerous leadership programs and community organizations over the years. Among her many awards and recognitions are being selected as WTS’ Atlanta Woman of the Year in 2012 and as one of the Nashville Business Journal’s “10 People to Watch.” She presently serves on the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Board of Trustees here in Savannah.