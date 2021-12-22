Carver Village Cleanup

The residents of Historic Carver Village, along with community volunteers and public officials, organized a neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, November 13th to help Keep Savannah Beautiful. The residents know that when the streets are full of trash and litter, the neighborhood can become a symbol of hopelessness and low expectation. Several organizations, including the Healthy Savannah, Bike Walk Savannah, Savannah Police Department, Dismas Charities, the United Way of the Coastal Empire, Harvey’s Lawn Care, Sheppard’s Gas & Food Mart, Angel’s Child Care, Patriot Postal, Savannah Chatham School Board Members, and civic leaders joined the City of Savannah and Carver Village Neighborhood in this impactful effort.