Carver State Bank and Robert E. James Celebrate Historical Milestones

On Friday evening February 25, 2022, Carver State Bank of Savannah, GA, celebrated its 95th Anniversary and the historic 50-year Anniversary of its President and CEO, Robert E. James, with a Red-Carpet event and premiere of the documentary, Financial Freedom For All: Robert James and Carver State Bank. The Red-carpet event was held at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd., and served as the kick-off to other celebration programs that will be held throughout the year to commemorate the Bank’s 95th Anniversary and that of James’ 50 years of service as its President. Carver State Bank is one of only 19 Black-owned banks that remain in the United States, and it has the distinction of being the oldest commercial bank headquartered in Savannah and the only bank still headquartered in a low-income census tract.

“We have confirmed that Robert James is the longest-tenured Black bank President in the country, and we believe him to be the longest-tenured bank President and CEO in the country. We were excited to sponsor this event which celebrates such a momentous occasion in partnership with Savannah’s Black Heritage Festival and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD),” said Rachelle Gregory, Marketing Director for Carver State.

The documentary featured local, statewide and national leaders including Archie Davis, retired banker and friend who was James’ first “boss” at C&S Bank (Atlanta) after graduating from the Harvard Business School; local business owner Josey Sheppard; Carver Bank Director and local business owner, Bruce Adams; St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems President & CEO, Paul Hinchey; State Representative and Former Savannah Mayor, Edna Jackson; James’ Harvard Business School classmate, U.S. Congressman John Garamendi; Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters; and family members – his wife of 53 years, Shirley B. James; his older brother, Arthur James and James’ son, Howard University and Harvard Law graduate Robert James, II, President and CEO of the bank’s holding company, Carver Financial Corporation, and Chairman of the National Bankers Association.

The Dialogue that was convened after the documentary and moderated by Robert James, II, featured Vaughnette Goode-Walker, Local Historian and Director of the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum; Amanda Lippert, Director and Co-Producer of the documentary and Elaine Meryl Brown, documentary Writer and Co-Producer. Other program participants for the event included Guest EmCee Cyreia Sandlin, WTOC-TV Anchor; the Reverend Stephen Lee, Associate Pastor, St. Philip AME Church; and Savannah Vocalist, Huxsie Scott.

Persons in attendance included friends, business and community associates, elected officials, clergy and James’ family members including children, grandchildren, brother, and in-laws who traveled near and far to share in the celebration.