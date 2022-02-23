Carver State Bank: An Abbreviated History

Carver State Bank was established under the laws of the State of Georgia on February 23, 1927, and was then known as the Georgia Savings and Realty Corporation. The original corporation served as a property management and real estate investment company, as well as a private bank for its founder, Louis B. Toomer, his friends and many of Toomer’s contemporaries in Savannah.

Carver was first located at 505 West Broad Street (now Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard). The bank’s first move was to the 400 block of West Broad Street in the Braswell Building, near what was then Hardee’s Drug Store.

Early in 1947, efforts began to qualify this growing private banking corporation as a State Chartered Bank under the supervision of the Georgia Department of Banking. This process was completed during April of 1947, and the bank’s name was changed to The Carver Savings Bank. At that time, the corporation had capital stock of $100,000 with 2,000 shares of stock outstanding. The surplus amounted to approximately $19,000 and the undivided profits account was proudly stated at $2,300.

Carver made its first move off West Broad Street when offices were established at 810 Montgomery Street during the 1950s. During February 1961, the office of the bank was relocated a distance of one and one-half blocks from 810 Montgomery to 918 Montgomery Street.

Louis B. Toomer remained President of the bank until his death in May 1961. As anticipated, Lawrence D. Perry became President following Toomor’s death. Prior to assuming the presidency, Perry served as Cashier from the date the bank began operation. He was a contemporary and confidant of Toomer.

After becoming President, Perry finalized several changes that had been initiated by Toomer. These changes were extremely important to the future growth of the bank. Carver became a full-service commercial bank by adding new services, including checking accounts, and the bank’s name was changed to The Carver State Bank on February 5, 1962. On December 1, 1971, Perry retired from active management. Under his leadership, Carver’s assets grew from $1 million to $4.6 million.

The Board of Directors selected Robert E. James to succeed Perry as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since James assumed the Presidency, the Bank’s assets have increased from $4.6 million to approximately $62 million and total capital accounts have increased from approximately $290,000 to about $8.4 million.

Additionally, a new, ultra-modern main office building was completed at 701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in February 1975. Most of the capital to finance this new facility was raised through the sale of common stock to African-American citizens of Savannah.

The building at 701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. was the site of the bank’s main office for about 36 years when the Board agreed to allow the property to become part of new development that included space for a 25,000 square feet Food Lion Grocery Store, that was subsequently subleased to Habitat for Humanity, and is used as a retail store and administrative offices for Habitat. During 2011, Carver State Bank became the second tenant in the new development, and its main office address remains 701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

In 1999, Carver State Bank was certified by the United States Treasury Department as a Community Development Financial Institution.

During 2003, the stockholders and Directors approved the formation of Carver Financial Corporation, a one-bank holding company, and the bank’s shareholders surrendered their bank stock in exchange for stock in the holding company that now owns all of the outstanding shares of Carver State Bank. Carver Financial Corporation has also been certified by the Treasury Department as a Community Development Corporation.

On December 11, 2007, Carver opened a 4,000 square feet branch bank at the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Skidaway Road.

Carver has progressed due to the commitment, participation and cooperation of an astute blend of influential businesspersons, professionals and community leaders who have served as members of the bank’s Board of Directors. Over the years, the Carver Directors have been able to successfully respond to numerous challenges, including many changes in its competitive environment.

In addition to President James, the current Board of Directors includes E. Bruce Adams, Reverend Da’Henri Thurmond, Cathy P. Hill, Robert E. James, II, and Edward G. Miller. These individuals also serve as Directors of Carver Financial Corporation and James served as President since it was established. However, effective October 15, 2021, Attorney Robert E. James, II was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Carver Financial. James, II also serves as Executive Vice President of Carver State Bank.

Carver has had tremendous success attracting dedicated and talented staff members. During James’ tenure as President, two of Carver’s former officers have been named presidents of other banks. This is a remarkable accomplishment for the Carver family, since there are only about 20 banks headed by African Americans in the country. Carver’s current staff members are highly skilled, experienced and versatile. They have attended many of the better banking schools in the nation.

Carver has remained the life-blood of the African-American community of Savannah throughout its 95 years. Its mere existence helped open doors at other institutions that would not have welcomed African Americans as early as they did.

In addition to serving African-Americans,- Carver has, for many years, provided a broad selection of high-quality, extremely competitive financial products to all individuals, businesses and institutions in the Savannah area. The bank’s Directors and officers are continuing to offer leadership and support for many deserving community organizations.