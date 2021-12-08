Carver Celebrates Trailblazer Robert E. James For 50 Years Of Service

The employees of Carver State Bank hosted a surprise celebration for President Robert E. James on December 1, 2021, at the Skidaway Branch. Mr. James began his tenure as President of Carver on December 1, 1971. The in-person event included staff and Directors as well as immediate family members of the honoree. However, one of the highlights was a surprise videoconference appearance by Mr. LaNorris Boyd, a best friend and fraternity brother since his days at Morris Brown College.

The program participants were various members of the Carver staff, including a moving tribute to President James by the President of the Employees Association, Alicia Gaffney. Some of Mrs. Gaffney’s remarks are below.

“Leadership is defined as the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. Mr. James has done just that. He has navigated this bank through various economic crisis, financial hardships and recently, the pandemic.

“Not only is his great leadership perceived within Carver, he is highly respected in all facets of the community. Mr. James has served on numerous community and professional boards. He is a member of many prestigious organizations within and outside of the community and has received various accolades for his accomplishments.

“Mr. James has led this Bank in a way that upholds the true vision of this institution which is “Financial Freedom for All,” and he has continued to strive towards Carver’s Mission which is to “provide the building blocks to financial freedom.”

“So, as we honor him today, let us reflect on his influences in our lives, as well as, the many lives he has touched throughout his many years of service. I would like to leave you with this last quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson ‘Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.’

Mr. James, as our President, we are honored to take a journey on this trail with you.”

The evening ended with a presentation of a plaque saluting President James for his service and a Gold Signet Ring commemorating his 50 years of leadership.