Carter Receives President’s Life Time Achievement Award

Savannah Branch NAACP Secretary Linda M. Carter received the NAACP State President’s Life Time Achievement Award on February 12 , 2021.

In recognition of her tireless work and dedication throughout decades of service in the Georgia NAACP, Carter was recognized at the 2021 First Quarter Business Meeting.

Under recommendations of past Savannah Branch President Al Scott, she ran for and was elected to the office of Secretary of the Branch NAACP 2010. She has been elected to the Executive Board since 2002.

Carter first became involved in the Voting Process under the leadership of the late Rev. Louis Scott Stell, Jr. She went doorto door distributing Sample Ballots in the Cloverdale Community, which helped him being elected the first Black Chatham County Commissioner. She has since been an advocate for Get-Out-The-Vote in all of Chatham County.

As Co-Chair of the Political Action Committee with Vice President Richard Shinhoster, Carter has been politically active throughout Chatham County and in much of Georgia. In Savannah, under the auspices of the Earl T. Shinhoster Voter Empowerment Campaign, she worked in training the public on Voter Registration Procedures, Door to Door canvassing, and Phone Banking. She was also Timekeeper for the Candidate Forums, assisted Blind Voters with obtaining and completing their Absentee Ballots, assured Voters of their Precincts, and drove Voters to their voting precincts on Election Day. Carter now attends many community events for Voter Registration purposes and coordinates Volunteers for Rides to the Polls on Election Day.

The Summer of 2020 was a challenge for so many people and on so many different levels, but Carter made herself available at the local Branch Office.

With the Savannah Branch being one of few Branches in Georgia with a physical office, she not only served Savannah, but gave direction to US citizens across the country that called with issues of voting as well as inequality and injustice.

Carter received a Lifetime Membership in the Savannah Branch NAACP from the late Dr. Prince Jackson and is currently a Subscribing Gold Life Member of the National NAACP.

She encourages everyone to Register to Vote when eligible, ask questions when you have issues that may keep you away from the polls, attend or view Candidate

Forums, ask questions of Candidates, make your voice heard through your vote on Election Day, and to stay registered by making it a habit to vote on Election Day in every election.

“I am deeply honored to be given this award by the Georgia NAACP”, said Carter. “I believe you begin to live when you become a part of something that is bigger than yourself, and when you make room for other people to help them make themselves better, you make room for God’s Best in your own life.”