CAP (College Admissions Process) Continues Despite Pandemic

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 and the shutdown of most schools and businesses, Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter continued to meet with students in the #CAP (College Admission Process) Signature Program virtually. In keeping with the goal of providing assistance and information for enrolling in college, a three-day Webinar series was conducted in June that focused on various topics students would need when considering college admission. On June 2, 2020, a ZOOM session was held for the participants on the subject of College Admission. The guest presenter for the event was Mr. Brian Dawsey, the Director of Admissions for Savannah State University. Mr. Dawsey discussed what information students would need to submit for admission to most colleges and universities such as SAT and ACT scores, high school transcripts with overall GPA, recommendation letters, and completed applications. He also provided information about general scholarships and upcoming college fairs. On June 3, 2020, a ZOOM session was held for participants on the topic of Preparing for College: Steps for Success. The guest presenter for the event was Mr. Philip Cooper, College Planner and Certified ACT/SAT Instructor with Class 101 Savannah. Mr. Cooper discussed the importance of submitting complete application packets and how to successfully navigate through the many steps of the college admission process. He also discussed making college visits to see the campus firsthand. The final day for the series was June 4, 2020. The topic of the session was the role of School Counselors in College Preparation. The guest speaker for the event was Mrs. Kimberly McGuire, Coordinator of School Guidance for Savannah Chatham County Public School System. She provided the participants with valuable information about scholarships, financial aid, student loans and other college related options. She also discussed the need to stay focused while in college and selecting courses with college advisors. The three-day Webinar was a valuable information session for students planning to enroll in college and their parents. A new season of #CAP kicked off on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The virtual event featured guest speakers Dr. Janice Munn, Mr. Philip Cooper and Ms. Cheryl White. The chairperson for #CAP is Mrs. Audrey Barnes Singleton.