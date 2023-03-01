Cann/Jackson Park Neighborhood Association Monthly Meeting By Savannah Tribune | on March 01, 2023 The monthly meeting of the Cann/Jackson Park Neighborhood Association will be held Thursday March 2, 2023; 6 pm at First Narazeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1023 West 44th Street ( & Hopkins St, across from Beach Hi). Please Bring a Neighbor! More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News SectionUnited Way Of The Coastal Empire Holds Largest Read United Day To Date, Giving Out More Than 19,000 Books To Children In RegionChatham Retired Educators Association NewsUrban Hope’s 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates Returns to Kehoe Ironworks