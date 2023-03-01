Cann/Jackson Park Neighborhood Association Monthly Meeting

By Savannah Tribune | on March 01, 2023

The monthly meeting of the Cann/Jackson Park Neighborhood Association will be held Thursday March 2, 2023; 6 pm at First Narazeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1023 West 44th Street ( & Hopkins St, across from Beach Hi). Please Bring a Neighbor!

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

United Way Of The Coastal Empire Holds Largest Read United Day To Date, Giving Out More Than 19,000 Books To Children In Region
Chatham Retired Educators Association News
Urban Hope’s 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates Returns to Kehoe Ironworks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.