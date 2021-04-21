Cann/ Jackson Park Neighbohood Association Meeting

By Savannah Tribune | on April 21, 2021

Cann/Jackson Park Neighborhood Association meeting will be held Thursday May 6, 2021 at 6 pm via conference call. The number is 978-990-5435. Please contact Carmelita Maynard for the code number @912-655-0934.

