Canady’s Coats For Kids Campaign Delivers Truckloads Of New Coats To The United Way Of The Coastal Empire

It might have been cold outside, but it was a heartwarming day on January 5 as the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign delivered several truckloads of new coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) for distribution to children in need. In the coming weeks, the UWCE will distribute the coats to children ages infant to 17 years old in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

“The community really came together for this effort to help children in need,” Fred Canady, president of Canady’s Heating Air Plumbing and founder of the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign said. “There are kids in need not only in Savannah but in our outlying areas, and if you talk to a teacher you’ll find out.” Canady first got the idea for a coat drive a few years ago after seeing children standing at a school bus stop on a cold day, yet they had no coats to keep them warm. “I just feel like no child should go without a coat when it’s cold in this community,” he added.

Canady’s Coats for Kids partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to distribute the coats to children in need. Brynn Grant, president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, said that “If anyone in our four-county region needs a coat, all they have to do is call 2-1-1 and our 2-1-1 helpline will make sure that they are directed to the right place.”

According to Canady, “We got around a thousand coats last year, which was the first year for our effort. As of right now, we don’t have a total count on the coats we collected from November 29, 2021 through January 3, but we’re hoping we’re going to hit that. It’s been really great to see people from all walks of life reaching out and donating coats.”

For more information, please go to Canadys.com