Canaan Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Ordination Service

To God be the glory for all that He has done and will do! It is with great joy that Pastor Terrence C. Riley and the Canaan Missionary Baptist Church family, announce the ordination of Minister Bonnie Yolanda Hayes. The service will be held at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 10872 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill, Georgia on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

The ordination message will be delivered by Pastor Terrence C. Riley of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church.

Minister Hayes was licensed by Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and has served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study teacher, and is often found teaching and preaching the word of God. She constantly serves in many other capacities, doing what is needed to be done, and always willing to do it.

Minister Hayes attended the public schools of Chatham County and is a graduate of Sophronia Tompkins High School Class of 1970. She attended Savannah State College.

Her favorite scripture is “I will bless the Lord at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the Lord: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad. O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt His name together.” (Psalm 34:1-3).

We pray that you will join us on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The time for this service is 3:00 p.m. Thank you in advance.