Call To Action: Red Cross Asking Diverse Community to Donate Blood

As the severe national blood shortage continues into March, the Red Cross of Southeast Georgia is teaming up with the 100 Black Men of Savannah and their Collegiate 100 partners to sponsor a blood drive, with support needed from the diverse community. This event, scheduled for Saturday, March 5th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will take place at the historic Georgia Infirmary located at 1900 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401.

The Red Cross and 100 Black Men of Savannah/ Collegiate 100 are partnering to expand blood donation opportunities in Savannah and to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients in need, especially those battling sickle cell disease.

“This event is important to our community because we all know the value of blood products not only for our sickle cell population but for all patients in our community requiring blood products,” said President of the Savannah Chapter of 100 Black Men Harold Oglesby. “It is vitally important that individuals who can donate do just that — donate. There have been critical shortages of blood and we need our community to step up to the plate and donate.”

About 10,000 people in Georgia., most of whom are of African descent, are living with sickle cell disease – the most common inherited blood disorder in the country.

Sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to be sticky, hard, and crescent shaped instead of soft and round. This makes it difficult for blood to flow smoothly and carry oxygen to the rest of the body, which may lead to severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and even strokes.

Blood transfusion helps patients with sickle cell disease by increasing the number of normal red blood cells in the body, helping to deliver oxygen and unblock blood vessels. Red blood cells carry markers on their surface called antigens that determine blood type. Some are unique to specific racial and ethnic groups, and because of this, those with sickle cell disease are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a blood donor who is Black.

How To Help

All blood types are needed. To make an appointment to donate: Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the Sponsor Code: 100BM