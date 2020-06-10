Byck Foundation Honors Mayor With Donation To The United Way COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

United Way of the Coastal Empire received a $10,000 contribution from The Byck Foundation to honor the outstanding job Mayor Van Johnson and his team did to protect Savannah during Sunday’s peaceful protest. Every dollar of this donation will be used to help our communities through the economic challenges created by the pandemic.

“We’re deeply moved by this act of kindness and gesture of respect by the Byck Foundation on behalf of Mrs. Judy A. Byck, Anthony S. and Donna Eichholz, and Caroline Eichholz,” said Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of WTOCTV and United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Board Chair. “Their gift serves as a reflection of their families’ long-time leadership in our community; and it demonstrates their love and care for our city, this region, and our people.”

United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO, Brynn Grant, added “We are so fortunate to have such leadership in our community – Mayor Johnson uniting people and the Byck-Eichholz family honoring his efforts by helping others. We hope their examples inspire others in the most positive ways.”

Upon learning of this generous gift, Mayor Johnson responded by saying, “I am so humbled to be honored in this way by the Byck Foundation, which has a history of philanthropic support to the Savannah community. We are Savannah Strong because of Savannah love and the Byck Foundation’s expression of love to the United Way will go a long way in helping people through this very difficult time.”

The Byck Foundation donation will go towards the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. To date, United Way has distributed nearly $400,000, helping more than 1,000 of those most severely impacted by loss of income due to the Coronavirus to retain stable housing by assisting with rent, mortgage, and utility payments when grace periods are not offered and provide financial assistance for additional critical needs such as medical expenses and child care. Additionally, United Way continues to support partner agencies, especially those that demonstrate an increase in demand for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any funds remaining after the pandemic will be allocated to the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s general emergency relief fund. The emergency relief fund allows the organization to respond immediately to critical, emerging needs like those surrounding a hurricane or natural disaster.

To give, visit uwce.org or text UWCOVID19 to 41444.

For more information, visit www.uwce.org.