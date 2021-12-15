Buy Local Savannah Presents 2021 Membership Awards

Buy Local Savannah presented its 2021 Membership Awards during its annual Holly Jolly Holiday Party on Tuesday, December 7 at Ghost Coast Distillery. Buy Local recognized three outstanding members for their accomplishments and growth throughout the year.

This year’s award recipients were Brian Judson of Best Business Brokers, who was honored with Advocate of the Year; SAVtakeOut, which was awarded Business of the Year; and Connect Savannah, which received the Media Friend award.

“As one of my final responsibilities as this year’s Buy Local president, it was very special for me to present these members with their well-deserved awards,” said Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “I appreciate their dedicated support of other local businesses and of our organization.”

To learn more about Buy Local, visit buylocalsavannah.com.