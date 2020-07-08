Buy Local Savannah Gives Back

On Thursday, June 25th, 2020 Buy Local Savannah distributed a total of $2500.00 to nonprofit members to help further their initiatives in giving back locally. EmployAbility, Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, Ronald Mc- Donald House Charities of the Coastal Empire and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia give back to the Savannah area community in unique ways, and they center their mission around impacting positive change at the local level. Buy Local President Courtney R. Rawlins said “Buy Local Savannah was built on a foundation of giving back to those who serve our local community. The events of this year have affected all of us on some level, but there has been a profound impact on our local nonprofits. We are incredibly happy to be able to offer them financial assistance during these uncertain times, and we look forward to continuing our mission of giving back for many years to come.”