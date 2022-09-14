Built On Purpose Founder Erik Reagan To Speak At September Buy Local Luncheon

Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Pirates’ House, located at 20 E. Broad St. in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Erik Reagan, founder of newly launched Built on Purpose. Reagan will provide attendees with professional development tips, including insights on turning failures into a key ingredient for success and how to prevent working in an autopilot mode.

Born and raised in Savannah, Reagan is an entrepreneur with a passion for unlocking potential in others. He is the cofounder and chief operations officer of world-class branding agency Focus Lab. Reagan recently launched a new business, Built on Purpose, focused on executive coaching, training and leadership development. Through Built on Purpose, Reagan has set a goal to donate $5 million dollars the next ten years to nonprofits in Savannah and the surrounding areas.

“Buy Local’s membership is made up of entrepreneurs, movers and shakers,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 president of Buy Local. “And dreaming big in business means taking risks and occasionally falling short. We look forward to learning from Erik how we can reconsider our failures and turn them into growth opportunities.”

Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/ luncheon-registration.