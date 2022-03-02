Mornings for me are pretty stressful– those extra 5 minutes of sleep are so valuable that I’m willing to sacrifice breakfast for just a little bit longer in my bed. As I rush down the stairs to take my dog out for his morning walk, my mind goes to the day of school ahead: What classes do I have? Do I have a lacrosse game? What teachers do I need to visit during office hours? Then,* I get into “Agnes”, my 2012 Buick, I turn on my calming playlist for the drive to school. About 5 minutes into my trip, I start seeing signs. They’re green and white, with a stark pair of antlers in the middle, under which reads “Buckhead City.” I started seeing these signs around August of 2021, and honestly, I didn’t think too much of them. No questions arose in my mind concerning them until I saw more. Now, when I drive to school, every other house is marked with a “Buckhead City” or a “Unite! Buckhead” sign. While weekday mornings for a Junior in high school are supposed to be filled with random thoughts, I no longer have that luxury. Every time I see a sign, I question: What is this all about?

I was determined to find out. After a few conversations with my dad and a brief google search, my question was answered. The area of Atlanta, known as Buckhead, is trying to become a city, fully independent from the City of Atlanta. A grassroots organization, The Buckhead City Committee, is leading the fight to disconnect Buckhead from Atlanta completely. Buckhead has always been a center of commerce, business, and social life for ATLiens. Lennox and Phipps Malls take their place across from Shops of Buckhead, creating a shoppers’ paradise while exciting restaurants fuel a food-lovers addiction. These areas, along with luxury homes, skyscrapers, Walking trails, the Governor’s mansion, portions of I-75, my school, and areas formally known as Sandy Springs and Brookhaven, are all a part of the massive proposed map.

I have many questions and am starting to form my own opinions on the proposed formation of Buckhead City. So, I have decided to start a new series: “Buckhead City: The Future of Atlanta.” So, stay tuned for the following topic: How does an area become a city, and what do young people think about it?