Super Bowl LV football game is played to determine the champion of the National Football League (NFL) for the 2020 NFL season. The National Football Conference (NFC) champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31–9. The game took place as usual, the first Sunday in February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the home stadium of the Buccaneers, marking the first time that a team hosted a Super Bowl. Due to COVID-19 protocols limiting the stadium’s seating capacity to 25,000 fans, it was the least-attended Super

Bowl.

The Buccaneers’ victory was their second and made them the only team other than the Baltimore Ravens to be undefeated in multiple Super Bowls. They finished the regular season with an 11–5 record and a wild card berth to advance to their second Super Bowl appearance through the guidance of several new acquisitions, most notably veteran quarterback Tom Brady in his first season away from the New England Patriots. The Chiefs, aided by their top ranked offense, finished the regular season with a league-best 14–2 record to advance to their fourth Super Bowl appearance and were the defending Super Bowl LIV champions, seeking to become the first repeat champions since the Patriots in 2004.

Kansas City entered the game favored to win, but were undone by offensive struggles and costly penalties. For the first time under quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown and lost by double-digits, making them also the third Super Bowl team to not score a touchdown. They committed 11 penalties for 120 yards, including a record eight penalties for 95 yards in the first half, most of which were called against the defense. The Buccaneers capitalized on these mistakes to take a commanding 21–6 lead at halftime and remained in control for the rest of the game. Brady, who also extended his player records for Super Bowl appearances at 10 and wins at seven, was named Super Bowl MVP for a record fifth time and was the first to receive the award with multiple franchises. He became the oldest player to receive the honor and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback at 43, breaking additional personal records, while Bruce Arians was the oldest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 68.

The game was televised nationally by CBS. Country music singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan performed the national anthem, while the halftime show was headlined by Canadian singer the Weeknd.