Brown Installed as 32nd Illustrious Commandress for Omar Court #91

Dt. Belinda Brown was recently installed as the new 2021, 32nd Illustrious Commandress for Omar Court #91, a woman auxiliary of A.E.A.O.N.M.S. of North and South America. Dt. Brown has been a continuously active member for thirteen years. She has held several offices to include: Assistant Recordress, Marshall, High Priestess, 2nd Lt. Commandress, 1st Lt. Commandress and Promotional Directress.

Dt. Belinda Brown is an active member of Electa Chapter#1, Order of Eastern Star, and Prince Hall Affiliation where she is the chapter’s Chaplin. She is also a member of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. where she serves as the Assistant Top Teens Advisor for Effingham Chapter and Area IV Financial Secretary.

Dt. Brown is a proud member of Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church under the astound leadership of Pastor Quentin J. Morris Sr. where she serves on the Home Mission Ministry.

Dt. Belinda Brown is the daughter of Dorothy M. Bouligny, the wife of Noble Johnny Brown and the mother of Cameron Maurice Bouligny and Jada Elissa Brown.

The goal that Dt. Belinda Brown has for Omar Court #91 is to move forward by GOD’s Grace and Mercy by being more visible and active in our communities.

The 2021 officers for Omar Court #91 are: 1st. Lt. Commandress, Dt. Yolonda Washington, 2nd Lt. Commandress, Dt. Natasha Mills, High Priestess, Dt. Janice Purvis, Oriental Guide, Dt. Cynthia Simmons, Illustrious Treasurer PC Brenda Pough, Illustrious Recordress, Dt. Monica Jackson, 1st Ceremonial Daughter, Dt. Gail Scott, 2nd Ceremonial Daughter, Dt. Betty Mitchell, Inside Spy, Dt. Andraelya Moody, Outside Spy, Dt. Bonita Bradley, Marshals HPC Jeanette Cooper ( Advisor) , Dt. Ulyssa Middleton, Dt. Terry Brown, Assistant Recordress, Dt. Jenean Turner, Director of Youth Dt. Sharon Spaulding- Singleton, Deputy of the Oasis, PC Dannette Johnson, and Noble Advisor, PP Calvin Washington.