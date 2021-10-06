Breast Cancer Proclamation Presented To St. Joseph’s/Candler & Chatham Co. Employees

By Savannah Tribune | on October 06, 2021

L-R: Tamala Fulton, Chatham County Employee Wellness Coordinator; Debra Byers, Breast Cancer Survivor; Antoinette Fields, Breast Cancer Survivor; Carol M. Paige, Team Lead St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Services; Lora L. Reese, Director, St. Joseph’s/Candler Ambulatory Services
Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis and the Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation to St. Joseph’s/Candler and Chatham County employees, recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Chatham County has been in partnership with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography program since 2009 to provide onsite mobile mammography to Chatham County employees.

For more info on St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography program, visit bit.ly/2YlFfa8. Call 912-244-8218 or 800- 395-7873 for scheduling.

