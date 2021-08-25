Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council Proudly Hosted Hundreds of Youth In Their 10th Annual Summer Camp

The Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council recently hosted their 10th Annual Summer Camp at Black Creek Scout Reservation, a 400 acre camp in Sylvania, Georgia. Nearly 300 youth campers, throughout the 22 county service area, attended three different sessions of weeklong camps, from June 6th through June 26th.

The Boy Scouts of America provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating in citizenship, and develops personal fitness. The annual summer camp, hosted by the Coastal

Georgia Council, instills these values in the campers through different activities, including: a double zip-line that lands in the lake, a 50ft climbing wall, state-of-theart shooting sports facilities, motorboating, sailing, kayaking and canoeing.

One of the portions of camp is the first year camper program, which is a highlight for youth to work on basic rank advancement. Nationally, 70% of youth who attend camp are camping for the first time, thus it’s an important emphasis on the quality of this program.

For nearly a century, the Boy Scouts of America has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun and the outdoors. The Coastal Georgia Council focuses on these values through their Summer Camp and is already looking forward to continuing to grow this tradition next year.