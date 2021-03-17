BLM Exhibit Runs Through April At The Beach Institute

In Celebration of Black History, The King-Tisdell Cottage Foun­dation’s Beach Institute, 502 E Harris St., and The Savan­nah Chatham County Pub­lic School System presents a new exhibit, #BLM. The #BLM exhibit features art­work by students and educa­tors from across the district. This exhibition opened in early February and will run through Friday, April 30.

The exhibit fea­tures a large piece entitled “JUST” that was created by Fridam Ali and Mary Beth Scoville.

“JUST” captures the historic, to present day, resilience of the Indige­neous Black woman of North America. The piece honors her connection to community, and her ability to carry the good and the bad, her power and her pain with grace and poise. She maintains her distinction and capacity to both heal and inspire. The purpose of this piece is to compel the observer to view her in a context of her full contribu­tion.

This piece was created with a combination of processed and natural materials along with various news articles.

Before joining Deep Center as a Restor­ative Justice and Culture Specialist Fridam Ali owned a gallery in City Market Art Center.

Mary Beth Sco­ville is an Artist and Art Teacher at May Howard Elementary. She studied Art and Education at Piedmont College.

For more infor­mation please visit www.beachinstitute.org/exhibits.