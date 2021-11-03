Blessings in a Book Bag to Host 5th Annual Sisterhood Symposium Empowerment Awards Brunch

Blessings in a Book Bag will host its 5th Annual Sisterhood Symposium Empowerment Awards Brunch on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites Savannah Airport, located at 1 Clyde E. Martin Drive in Savannah. This year’s event will be hosted by Kim Gusby of WSAV and will feature a mimosa brunch and motivational speakers. The keynote speaker will be Coretta Reed of Before & After Events. Blessings in a Book Bag will honor six community leaders at the event: Sheena Allen of The Firm Savannah, Somi Benson Jaja of Shot by Somi Studios, Courtney Rawlins of Buy Local Savannah and Stafford Media Group, Erica Scriven of The Eichholz Law Firm, Michelle Stenson of New York Life and Tammy Stone of XScape Hair Studio.

“Blessings in a Book Bag is honored to acknowledge such amazing people in our community,” said Weslyn Bowers, founder of Blessings in a Book Bag. “For five years we have had the opportunity to award and empower those in our community, to take a moment for those behind the scenes that give back and support our local organizations and businesses. Be prepared to be inspired over delicious mimosas and an amazing keynote speaker.”

Tickets to the event are $40 each and are available for purchase on Eventbrite.