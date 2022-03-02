Black Press Salutes Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Three times the Senate has confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson – twice unanimously. Now, an evenly divided Senate will face the task of confirming Judge Jackson to the highest court in America and, in the process, make her the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Friday, February 25, President Joe Biden made Judge Jackson his choice to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement in January.

While on the campaign trail two years ago, Candidate Joe Biden pledged to nominate to the Supreme Court the first Black woman. President Biden has kept that promise. Since Justice Breyer’s retirement announcement, the President maintained his commitment despite expected Republican pushback.

Administration sources said after interviewing candidates, the President narrowed his choices to three finalists: Judge Jackson, Leondra Kruger, the California Supreme Court justice; and J. Michelle Childs, the judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

While many viewed Kruge as a dark horse, Childs enjoyed the support of Democratic powerbroker Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina. However, Judge Jackson’s experience and the three previous Senate confirmations made her nearly a no-brainer for a President who desperately needs a victory in a divided country.

The 51-year-old District native, who shares two children with her husband Patrick Jackson, ascended to her current position in June 2021. She served as a United States District Judge, vice-chair, and commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission.

Though the selection represents a historic moment in American history, the court will maintain its 6-3 conservative edge as it tackles high-profile and controversial cases, including gun rights, religious liberty, and abortion.

Democrats do not need Republican help to confirm Judge Jackson. Democrats can accomplish the historic confirmation with their 50 votes and Vice President Harris breaking a deadlock. Three Republican senators – Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Susan Collins of Maine – supported Judge Jackson when the jurist earned confirmation to the appellate court.

Among Judge Jackson’s more notable rulings were Congress’ ability to investigate the White House. She ordered the disclosure of certain documents by former President Donald Trump related to the January 6 insurrection.

“Judge Katanji Brown Jackson will fight for African Americans and other communities of color. We haven’t had this on the Supreme Court since Justice Thurgood Marshall,” said National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would seek to push the nomination through quickly.