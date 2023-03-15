Black Marriage Day with Bethel MBC of Savannah

Rev. Dr. Jerome William Baker and Bethel M.B. Church of Savannah, Inc. are inviting you to celebrate the Twentieth Year of Black Marriage Day on Sunday March 26, at 5:00 pm. Our special guest Messenger will be Pastor Aaron Cummings of St. Luke M. B. Church. Please all married couples join us as we celebrate you. We will renew our wedding vows, jump the broom and cut the wedding cake. we are located at 5863 Ogeechee Rd. Savannah, Ga.31419.

Please RSVP Deacon Florida Hunt at h361@aol.com or 912-596-1532