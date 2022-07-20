BLACK IN BUSINESS

The Black In busness will be held Wednesday, July 20th at 6:00pm – 8:00pm. In Person, Savannah State University; Mary C. Torian Auditorium

The event is FREE, but registration is required. To register, go to score.tfafor- ms.net/17?Even- tID=a105a000005rOnx

The event will include the following panel of successful local black business owners

Elbi Elm, Owner, The Culturist Union – A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Elbi has served as a diversity, equity, and inclusion advisor for several non-profit organizations, and was a Georgia Women’s Policy Institute Fellow. She was a winner of Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah 2019” Entrepreneurial Competition, was selected for the prestigious American Express “100 for 100” program The Culturist Union is a coffee house, artisan marketplace, and creative incubator centered around the artistic and social empowerment of Black creators.

Kewaan Drayton, Owner, Red Eye Film Productions, The Savannah Underground Theater Company, and Rip-N-Runners, LLC – Savannah-native, Kewaan K. Drayton is an entrepreneur, community organizer, and business consultant. In addition to his professional pursuits, Kewaan serves on the Board of the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce and is a Certified SCORE Mentor.

James Gardner, Owner, Gibraltar Trucking, LLC – James is a Savannah native. With dreams of starting a trucking company since he was a child, he finally got the opportunity in 2016 with the creation of Gibraltar Trucking LLC. With his motto “Constant Elevation Causes Expansion”, hard work, and dedication, he built his company from the ground up. Starting with a single carrier van, Gibraltar now has a fleet of five fully functional semi-trucks east.

Ben Polote, Jr. 2nd Generation President, The Polote Corporation – From an early age, Ben was groomed to lead the firm established in 1970 by his father, Benjamin Polote, Sr. Since that time, The Polote Corporation has evolved from a home builder to a civil contractor to a large certified general contractor providing construction and project management services to corporations and municipal governments in the USA and abroad.

The event will also include presentations by local organizations that offer resources to assist members of Savannah’s black community to become successful business owners.