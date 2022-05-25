Bishop Ferrell Receives 2022 Outstanding Community Service Appreciation Award

On the occasion of its 16th Annual Meeting and Community Service Appreciation Reception-Luncheon, held digitally at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) feted Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell with the 2022 Outstanding Community Service Appreciation Award. The event agenda was co-sponsored by HCFS Charter Member, the Honorable Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor of the City of Savannah and HCFS Mem- ber, the Honorable John T. Wilcher, Sheriff of Chatham County. Renown civil rights leader and social justice attorney, the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson served brought a message for all seasons. You may presently go to the webpage to view the program.

Bishop Dr. Ferrell, Pastor of the Royal Church of Christ on Hudson Hill, is no stranger across the Savannah Chatham County and Coastal Area communities. His love of God’s people can be seen and felt in a multitude of places, from the Savannah-Chatham County Call Center, to the Moses Jackson Community Center, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, Emancipation Association, Board and advisory capacities with the Savannah Branch NAACP, Charter Member and threeterm president of the HCFS, and active Chaplain with the Police Departments of the Savannah and Chatham County, and the Savannah Fire Department. He has served as Sheriff’s Chaplin for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office since 1987.

Bishop Ferrell was called to ministry while serving in the U. S. Army.

He continues to serve the Churches of God In Christ in his home district of Florida’s Third Jurisdiction. He and First Lady Margaret N. Wilson Ferrell have been a blessed team for more than fifty years, as they looked to the Lord while rearing their six children.

As HCFS President Randolph L. Slay bestowed the honor, he said that Bishop Ferrell has indeed “Let his light so shine before men, that they may see his good works, and glorify his Father which is in heaven.” Former State Senator

Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation and Lead Consultant to the HCFS stated that Bishop Ferrell truly gives of his service to our community. We are proud to join the list of many organizations, governmental entities and individuals who have already recognized his outstanding efforts.

For more information, please call 912- 927-8425, 912-233-0855 or E-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net.